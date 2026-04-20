Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,899 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,311 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $149,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,661,422 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,304,824,000 after purchasing an additional 121,676 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,913,172 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,319,905,000 after buying an additional 97,387 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,110,119 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,680,393,000 after buying an additional 28,642 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,780,620 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,417,997,000 after buying an additional 936,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,410,511 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,123,260,000 after buying an additional 121,522 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total transaction of $10,943,868.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 29,342 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,546.94. This trade represents a 28.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total transaction of $12,612,203.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,408,883.21. This trade represents a 25.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,097 shares of company stock valued at $46,195,364. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $925.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $868.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $858.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.68 and a 1 year high of $984.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 14.13%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $1,048.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Argus lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $863.00 to $1,066.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Evercore cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $775.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $920.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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