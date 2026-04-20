Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 296,577 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 98.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,601 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 296,577 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.07% of Texas Instruments worth $103,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,445,978 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $17,720,020,000 after buying an additional 998,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,555,112 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,002,381,000 after acquiring an additional 230,098 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,435,001 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,019,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,695 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,557,813 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,123,517,000 after acquiring an additional 305,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,445,243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,717,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,147 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 64,532 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.74, for a total transaction of $14,244,793.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 92,550 shares in the company, valued at $20,429,487. The trade was a 41.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,144 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $696,647.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,838.60. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 114,284 shares of company stock worth $25,531,935 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $229.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The stock's fifty day moving average is $206.16 and its 200 day moving average is $188.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $142.64 and a fifty-two week high of $231.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is presently 104.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $218.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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