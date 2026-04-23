Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $14.05 Million Position in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,523 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 18,280 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings in Celestica were worth $14,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLS. NewGen Equity Long Short Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,050,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 7,646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,061 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $12,197,000 after buying an additional 18,025 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 385.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company's stock.

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Celestica Stock Down 0.5%

CLS stock opened at $401.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Celestica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.88 and a 1 year high of $411.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.27. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Activity at Celestica

In related news, President Jason Phillips sold 100,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.92, for a total value of $30,892,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 12,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,887,449.28. The trade was a 88.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yann L. Etienvre sold 1,145 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.51, for a total transaction of $324,618.95. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,923 shares of company stock valued at $88,027,459. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Celestica

Here are the key news stories impacting Celestica this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its Celestica price target to $430 — a bullish signal from a major bank that supports higher expectations for AI‑infrastructure demand and helped lift the share price. Article Title

Bank of America raised its Celestica price target to $430 — a bullish signal from a major bank that supports higher expectations for AI‑infrastructure demand and helped lift the share price. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target (to $410) and highlighted upside from AI infrastructure spending across servers, switches, interconnects and optics — reinforcing the narrative that Celestica is a beneficiary of the AI capex cycle. Article Title

JPMorgan raised its price target (to $410) and highlighted upside from AI infrastructure spending across servers, switches, interconnects and optics — reinforcing the narrative that Celestica is a beneficiary of the AI capex cycle. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target (to $350) and other broker notes indicate broad analyst optimism — multiple upgrades have supported the rally and pushed shares to new 1‑year highs. Article Title

TD Cowen raised its price target (to $350) and other broker notes indicate broad analyst optimism — multiple upgrades have supported the rally and pushed shares to new 1‑year highs. Positive Sentiment: Celestica and Bell (BCE) announced a collaboration to develop a Canadian sovereign AI infrastructure stack — a strategic win that underscores Celestica’s role in data‑center and AI hardware supply chains. Article Title

Celestica and Bell (BCE) announced a collaboration to develop a Canadian sovereign AI infrastructure stack — a strategic win that underscores Celestica’s role in data‑center and AI hardware supply chains. Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting Celestica as a top AI‑infrastructure winner and upgrades from other outlets helped sustain momentum and investor interest. Article Title

Coverage noting Celestica as a top AI‑infrastructure winner and upgrades from other outlets helped sustain momentum and investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: Pre‑earnings analysis (Zacks/Yahoo) flags rising estimates and a strong earnings‑surprise history, but notes some segment softness and valuation remain focal points for investors ahead of Q1 results. Article Title

Pre‑earnings analysis (Zacks/Yahoo) flags rising estimates and a strong earnings‑surprise history, but notes some segment softness and valuation remain focal points for investors ahead of Q1 results. Neutral Sentiment: Momentum and growth writeups explain the technical and style characteristics attracting traders, which can amplify swings (both up and down) as headlines arrive. Article Title

Momentum and growth writeups explain the technical and style characteristics attracting traders, which can amplify swings (both up and down) as headlines arrive. Negative Sentiment: Critical takes warn of downside risk if AI hardware standards consolidate (standardization could compress margins) and argue the stock may be overbought after the run‑up — factors that can trigger selling. Article Title

Critical takes warn of downside risk if AI hardware standards consolidate (standardization could compress margins) and argue the stock may be overbought after the run‑up — factors that can trigger selling. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts and commentators advise caution or to "dump" shares, citing valuation and the potential for a pullback after rapid gains — contributing to short‑term downside pressure. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLS. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Celestica from $375.00 to $338.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Celestica from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $359.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Aletheia Capital lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, TD lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $369.68.

View Our Latest Report on CLS

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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