FY2026 EPS Estimates for Gilead Sciences Reduced by Analyst

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note issued on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $8.62 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.67. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences' current full-year earnings is $8.62 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences' FY2027 earnings at $9.68 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gilead Sciences from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.35.

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Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of GILD opened at $128.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $159.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $95.29 and a 12 month high of $157.29. The stock's 50 day moving average is $140.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 28.90%.Gilead Sciences's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total value of $422,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 176,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,883.36. The trade was a 1.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total value of $1,291,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 632,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $81,702,353.72. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,640 shares of company stock valued at $26,584,250. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences's previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Key Stories Impacting Gilead Sciences

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About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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