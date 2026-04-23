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HC Wainwright Has Bearish Estimate for GLSI FY2026 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Greenwich LifeSciences logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • HC Wainwright trimmed its FY2026 EPS estimate for Greenwich LifeSciences to ($1.22) from ($1.21) while retaining a Buy rating and a $50.00 price target; the consensus full-year EPS estimate is ($1.23).
  • Analyst coverage is mixed with two Buy ratings and one Sell, giving Greenwich LifeSciences a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.50.
  • Shares trade around $24.94 (50‑day avg $25.40, 200‑day avg $19.07) with a market cap of $345.4M, a negative P/E of -17.08, and a 1‑year range of $7.78 to $34.10.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI - Free Report) - Research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.22) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.21). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Greenwich LifeSciences' current full-year earnings is ($1.23) per share.

GLSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Greenwich LifeSciences from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenwich LifeSciences has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $47.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GLSI

Greenwich LifeSciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLSI opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.07. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $34.10. The firm has a market cap of $345.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,181 shares of the company's stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,684 shares of the company's stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,777 shares of the company's stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 15,831 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $509,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $605,000. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc NASDAQ: GLSI is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immune modulators for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product pipeline includes candidates engineered to activate or regulate key components of the innate and adaptive immune systems, with programs advancing through preclinical and early-stage clinical studies.

Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, Greenwich LifeSciences conducts its research and development activities primarily in the United States.

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