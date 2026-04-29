KVH Industries (KVHI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $30.56 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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KVH Industries Price Performance

Shares of KVHI stock opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. KVH Industries has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.99. The company has a market cap of $187.19 million, a PE ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at KVH Industries

In other KVH Industries news, major shareholder Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 30,000 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $187,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 2,180,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,646,800. This represents a 1.40% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KVH Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KVHI. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KVHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded KVH Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, KVH Industries presently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Research Report on KVHI

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc develops and manufactures mobile connectivity, inertial navigation, and stabilization systems for maritime, land mobile and defense markets. Its Satellite Communications Group delivers a range of mobile VSAT and broadband systems under the TracPhone and TracNet brands, offering high-speed data, voice and TV programming for commercial and leisure vessels. The company pairs its hardware offerings with the OneCare global network and service platform, providing 24/7 support and coverage across major satellite constellations.

The Inertial Systems Group at KVH produces fiber-optic and hemispherical resonator gyros, inertial measurement units (IMUs) and related inertial navigation products for aerospace, unmanned platforms and precision stabilization applications.

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