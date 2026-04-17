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Litchfield Hills Research Comments on Marti Technologies FY2027 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026

Key Points

  • Litchfield Hills Research projects FY2027 EPS of ($0.15) for Marti; analyst views vary — Cantor Fitzgerald cut its target to $2.15 (maintaining an overweight rating), Roth MKM set a $4.00 target, and the consensus rating is Buy with a consensus target of $3.08.
  • Marti stock opened at $2.15 (down 2.3%), trading in a 12‑month range of $1.97–$3.70 with 50‑ and 200‑day simple moving averages of $2.06 and $2.31, respectively.
  • In the most recent quarter Marti reported EPS of ($0.14) on $12.46 million in revenue; the company operates a mobility app offering ride‑hailing and rental e‑mopeds/e‑bikes/e‑scooters supported by proprietary software and IoT infrastructure.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Marti Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MRT - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Litchfield Hills Research issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Marti Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 16th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O'neill anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MRT. Roth Mkm set a $4.00 target price on Marti Technologies in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Marti Technologies from $3.00 to $2.15 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $3.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MRT

Marti Technologies Stock Down 2.3%

Marti Technologies stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. Marti Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31.

Marti Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.46 million during the quarter.

Marti Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marti Technologies Inc is a mobility app, offering multiple transportation services to its riders. Marti operates a ride-hailing service that matches riders with car, motorcycle, and taxi drivers, and operates a large fleet of rental e-mopeds, e-bikes, and e-scooters. All of Marti's offerings are serviced by proprietary software systems and IoT infrastructure.

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