Orange County Bancorp (OBT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share and revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $33.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 million. Orange County Bancorp had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 16.51%.

Get Orange County Bancorp alerts: Sign Up

Orange County Bancorp Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of OBT stock opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $471.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.66. Orange County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $37.99.

Orange County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Orange County Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBT. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 192,846 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 121,402 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 29.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 319,723 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 73,483 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 181.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,872 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 34,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.55% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on OBT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Orange County Bancorp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Orange County Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of Orange County Bancorp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Orange County Bancorp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orange County Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OBT

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: OBT is the bank holding company for Orange County Trust Bank, a community banking franchise headquartered in Goshen, New York. The company provides a full suite of financial services to individuals, small businesses and local organizations across Orange County and the surrounding Hudson Valley region.

Orange County Bancorp offers depository products that include checking and savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit. On the lending side, the company extends commercial real estate and business loans, residential mortgage loans, consumer installment loans and home equity financing.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Orange County Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Orange County Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While Orange County Bancorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here