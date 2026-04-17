Q1 Earnings Estimate for Quanta Services Issued By KeyCorp

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) - Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Quanta Services in a report issued on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Quanta Services' current full-year earnings is $9.34 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Quanta Services' Q3 2026 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $13.63 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PWR. UBS Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $518.00 to $646.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $537.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $490.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $477.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $595.82.

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Quanta Services Stock Down 0.8%

PWR stock opened at $586.89 on Friday. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $251.04 and a fifty-two week high of $599.00. The company has a market capitalization of $88.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. The business's 50 day moving average price is $557.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $483.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XML Financial LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 255.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 264,207 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $145,055,000 after buying an additional 189,912 shares during the last quarter. Waystone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 16.2% during the first quarter. Waystone Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolve Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Quanta Services

Here are the key news stories impacting Quanta Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target on Quanta to $654 and reiterated a "buy" rating, implying roughly double‑digit upside from recent levels — a clear analyst endorsement that can support buying interest. Article Title

Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target on Quanta to $654 and reiterated a "buy" rating, implying roughly double‑digit upside from recent levels — a clear analyst endorsement that can support buying interest. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp published updated quarterly and multi‑year EPS estimates that are meaningfully above current consensus for FY2027 (KeyCorp sees $13.63 vs. the current consensus ~ $9.34), and raised near‑term quarterly EPS projections — these higher forecasts imply stronger expected earnings growth and are supportive for the stock. (KeyCorp research note)

KeyCorp published updated quarterly and multi‑year EPS estimates that are meaningfully above current consensus for FY2027 (KeyCorp sees $13.63 vs. the current consensus ~ $9.34), and raised near‑term quarterly EPS projections — these higher forecasts imply stronger expected earnings growth and are supportive for the stock. (KeyCorp research note) Positive Sentiment: Positive coverage from The Motley Fool highlights Quanta's strong backlog and secular tailwinds from electrification, cloud/AI infrastructure and grid spending — favourable narrative that can attract long‑term growth investors. Article Title

Positive coverage from The Motley Fool highlights Quanta's strong backlog and secular tailwinds from electrification, cloud/AI infrastructure and grid spending — favourable narrative that can attract long‑term growth investors. Neutral Sentiment: Quanta disclosed new long‑term performance stock awards approved by its compensation committee. Such awards align management with performance goals but may increase future share‑based compensation expense and potential dilution depending on vesting outcomes. Article Title

Quanta disclosed new long‑term performance stock awards approved by its compensation committee. Such awards align management with performance goals but may increase future share‑based compensation expense and potential dilution depending on vesting outcomes. Neutral Sentiment: Quanta set its Q1 2026 earnings release and webcast for April 30 (pre‑market). The upcoming print and conference call are the next near‑term catalysts that could move the stock based on revenue, margin, backlog and guidance detail. Article Title

Quanta set its Q1 2026 earnings release and webcast for April 30 (pre‑market). The upcoming print and conference call are the next near‑term catalysts that could move the stock based on revenue, margin, backlog and guidance detail. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains rich (trailing PE levels and elevated multiples reported), which increases sensitivity to any earnings disappointments or guidance misses — a risk that can pressure the share price despite positive headlines.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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