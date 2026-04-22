Qualcomm's (QCOM) "Underweight" Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "underweight" rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the wireless technology company's stock. Barclays's target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.10% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on QCOM. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Qualcomm from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $158.25.

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Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $135.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $144.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Qualcomm has a 12 month low of $121.99 and a 12 month high of $205.95.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.The firm's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualcomm will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total transaction of $458,787.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,599 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,900,202.35. This trade represents a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $438,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,245,841. This represents a 16.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 9,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,705 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 72.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Qualcomm by 17,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Key Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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