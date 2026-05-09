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Quantum Computing Stocks To Follow Today - May 9th

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
IonQ logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat identified five quantum computing stocks to watch on May 9, with IonQ, D-Wave Quantum, Quantum Computing Inc., and Horizon Quantum Computing among the names highlighted for recent trading activity. These stocks were singled out because they had some of the highest dollar trading volume in the sector over the past several days.
  • IonQ (IONQ) develops general-purpose quantum computing systems and sells access through major cloud platforms like AWS Braket, Microsoft Azure Quantum, and Google Cloud Marketplace. The company is positioned as a key pure-play quantum computing name.
  • D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) and Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) are also offering quantum-related hardware, software, and services, including cloud access, developer tools, and photonics-based systems. The article frames these companies as speculative growth stocks tied to the long-term commercial adoption of quantum computing.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

IonQ, D-Wave Quantum, Quantum Computing, and Horizon Quantum Computing Pte. are the five Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop quantum computing hardware, software, or related technologies, or that are expected to benefit from advances in the field. For stock market investors, the term usually refers to speculative, growth-oriented investments tied to the potential commercial adoption of quantum computing rather than current mainstream profitability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IONQ

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QUBT

Horizon Quantum Computing Pte. (HQ)

dMY Squared Technology Group Inc. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. dMY Squared Technology Group Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HQ

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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