Red River Bancshares (RRBI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Red River Bancshares to post earnings of $1.69 per share and revenue of $32.9840 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, April 27, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $33.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $32.19 million. On average, analysts expect Red River Bancshares to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Red River Bancshares alerts: Sign Up

Red River Bancshares Stock Down 2.5%

RRBI opened at $93.71 on Wednesday. Red River Bancshares has a 12 month low of $49.56 and a 12 month high of $98.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.36. The stock has a market cap of $616.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Red River Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Red River Bancshares's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Red River Bancshares's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red River Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRBI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 345.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 286,844 shares of the company's stock worth $20,489,000 after buying an additional 222,401 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $4,117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,400 shares of the company's stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,381 shares of the company's stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 11,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,448 shares of the company's stock worth $7,961,000 after buying an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on RRBI. Zacks Research cut shares of Red River Bancshares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Red River Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Red River Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red River Bancshares presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $67.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RRBI

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Alexandria, Louisiana, operating through its principal subsidiary, Red River Bank. Established in 1998, the company provides a full range of commercial banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small to mid-size businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Red River Bank has built its reputation on personalized customer service and a commitment to supporting economic growth within its service area.

The company's core offerings include commercial and industrial lending, real estate financing, consumer and residential mortgage loans, and deposit products such as checking, savings, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Red River Bancshares, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Red River Bancshares wasn't on the list.

While Red River Bancshares currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here