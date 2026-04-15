Research Analysts Set Expectations for GENB Q1 Earnings

Generate Biomedicines Inc (NASDAQ:GENB - Free Report) - Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Generate Biomedicines in a report issued on Monday, April 13th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor anticipates that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Generate Biomedicines' Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.01) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GENB. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Generate Biomedicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Generate Biomedicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Generate Biomedicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Generate Biomedicines to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Generate Biomedicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $23.20.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GENB

Generate Biomedicines Stock Up 0.7%

GENB opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. Generate Biomedicines has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $15.32.

Generate Biomedicines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Generate Biomedicines this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright initiated coverage with a "Buy" rating and a $16.00 price target, signaling analyst endorsement and providing a clear upside thesis that likely attracted buying interest. Coverage Initiation

HC Wainwright initiated coverage with a "Buy" rating and a $16.00 price target, signaling analyst endorsement and providing a clear upside thesis that likely attracted buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: The coverage and target were widely reported across financial outlets (Benzinga, Zacks, TickerReport), increasing visibility and trading volume in GENB. Media Reports

The coverage and target were widely reported across financial outlets (Benzinga, Zacks, TickerReport), increasing visibility and trading volume in GENB. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright's published model projects continued operating losses: quarterly EPS estimates range ~($0.44)–($0.56) through 2026 and quarterly losses around ($0.49)–($0.53) in 2027, with FY2026 and FY2027 EPS both forecast at approximately ($2.01). Those multi-year losses highlight execution and cash-burn risk that could limit upside absent clinical/partnership catalysts. Analyst Estimates

Generate Biomedicines Company Profile

Generate Biomedicines, Inc NASDAQ: GENB is a biotechnology company that applies machine learning and generative artificial intelligence to the design and discovery of novel therapeutics. The company develops computational platforms to create and optimize protein sequences and biological molecules with the goal of producing new medicines across a range of modalities. Its core activities center on algorithm-driven design, iterative experimental validation, and the translation of computational outputs into candidate therapeutic molecules.

Generate’s technology combines advanced computational models with high-throughput laboratory methods to accelerate discovery and improve the likelihood of producing viable drug candidates.

Further Reading

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