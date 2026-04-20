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Top Defense Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - April 20th

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Rocket Lab logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's stock screener flagged Rocket Lab (RKLB), GE Aerospace (GE), and Boeing (BA) as the top defense stocks to watch, noting they had the highest dollar trading volume among defense names in recent days.
  • Rocket Lab is focused on small- and medium-class rocket launches, spacecraft design/manufacturing, and on-orbit/constellation services, positioning it as a key space and defense-launch provider.
  • GE Aerospace supplies commercial and military engines and propulsion systems, while Boeing covers commercial jetliners plus military aircraft, satellites, missile defense and human spaceflight, giving both firms broad exposure to steady government defense spending.
  • Five stocks we like better than Rocket Lab.

Rocket Lab, GE Aerospace, and Boeing are the three Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of companies that manufacture military equipment, aircraft, weapons systems, and provide related services (such as cybersecurity, logistics, and maintenance) and typically derive significant revenue from government defense contracts. Investors view them as relatively defensive because demand for defense spending tends to be steadier across economic cycles, which can lead to more predictable cash flows and lower sensitivity to broad market downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Rocket Lab Right Now?

Before you consider Rocket Lab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rocket Lab wasn't on the list.

While Rocket Lab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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