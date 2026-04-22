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Top Energy Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - April 22nd

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Tesla logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s top five Energy stocks to watch today are Tesla (TSLA), GE Vernova (GEV), Bloom Energy (BE), IREN (IREN), and AltC Acquisition (ALCC), selected for having the highest dollar trading volume among Energy names recently.
  • Sector context: Energy stocks are cyclical and sensitive to commodity prices, regulatory and environmental risks, and the long-term shift toward renewables, which can drive volatility and policy-driven moves.
  • Notable company notes: the list spans diverse exposures — Tesla (EVs and energy storage), Bloom Energy (solid-oxide fuel cells), IREN (bitcoin-mining data centers) — while AltC Acquisition is a blank-check SPAC with no significant operations.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Tesla, GE Vernova, Bloom Energy, IREN, and AltC Acquisition are the five Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, distribution, or servicing of energy—including oil and gas producers, utilities, renewable energy developers, and equipment and service providers. Investors in these stocks often watch commodity prices, regulatory and environmental risks, and long-term shifts in demand (such as the transition to renewables), which can make the sector cyclical and sensitive to policy and macroeconomic changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BE

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALCC

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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