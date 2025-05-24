Top Large Cap Stocks Worth Watching - May 24th

Invesco QQQ, Tesla, and NVIDIA are the three Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of companies whose total market capitalization generally exceeds $10 billion. These firms tend to be well established, financially stable and widely traded, often offering lower volatility and steady dividend payouts compared with smaller‐cap peers. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $4.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $509.24. 58,324,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,332,905. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The firm has a market cap of $319.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $474.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.92.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $339.34. 84,419,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,370,835. Tesla has a twelve month low of $167.41 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $277.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.29. 198,282,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,485,184. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $113.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

