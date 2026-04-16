Travelers Companies Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Travelers Companies NYSE: TRV reported what executives described as an “excellent start to 2026,” citing strong underwriting results across all three operating segments and higher net investment income during the first quarter.

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Quarterly results driven by underwriting, investment income and reserve development

Chairman and CEO Alan Schnitzer said the insurer earned core income of $1.7 billion, or $7.71 per diluted share, producing a 19.7% core return on equity. Over the trailing four quarters, core ROE was 22.7%, which Schnitzer attributed to “excellent underlying fundamentals.”

CFO Dan Frey said first-quarter earnings were supported by “yet another very strong quarter of underlying underwriting income,” with underlying underwriting gain of $1.2 billion after tax, marking the company’s seventh consecutive quarter above $1 billion. Frey also pointed to net favorable prior-year reserve development of $325 million after tax and after-tax net investment income of $833 million, up 9% year over year.

Travelers’ all-in combined ratio was 88.6%, which Frey called “again excellent.” Catastrophe losses totaled $761 million pre-tax, with the largest events including a January winter storm and a March tornado/hail event. After-tax cat losses were “just over $600 million,” Frey said.

Prior-year reserve development was favorable across all three segments, totaling $413 million pre-tax. Frey said Business Insurance contributed $162 million (driven by commercial property and workers’ compensation), Bond & Specialty contributed $65 million (driven by surety), and Personal Insurance contributed $186 million (with both auto and home favorable).

Capital return and balance sheet updates

Management emphasized capital return in the quarter. Schnitzer said the company returned “more than $2.2 billion of excess capital to shareholders,” including roughly $2 billion of share repurchases. Frey added that buybacks included $1.8 billion of open-market repurchases, plus $185 million related to employee share-based compensation plans, and noted that approximately $5.2 billion remained under prior repurchase authorizations.

The board approved a 14% increase in the quarterly dividend to $1.25 per share. Schnitzer said the raise marked 22 consecutive years of dividend increases, with an 8% compound annual growth rate over that span.

Adjusted book value per share (excluding unrealized investment gains and losses) ended the quarter at $161.60, up 16% from a year earlier, Frey said. He also noted that net unrealized investment losses increased during the quarter as interest rates rose, moving from $1.5 billion after tax at year-end to $2.4 billion after tax at March 31.

Canada sale impacts and investment portfolio commentary

Frey reviewed the impact of the previously announced sale of most of Travelers’ Canadian operations, which closed on Jan. 2. He said the year-over-year comparison reduced consolidated net written premium and net earned premium growth rates by about two points each in the quarter. The impact on growth rates was about one point in Business Insurance and Bond & Specialty, and about four points in Personal Insurance, with similar effects expected in subsequent quarters.

Within net income, Travelers recorded a gain on the sale “consistent with our expectations,” Frey said, adding that the gain did not affect core income. He also said an unrealized foreign exchange loss related to the sold Canadian entities became realized upon sale, shifting within equity without changing total equity or book value per share.

On investments, Frey said fixed income results benefited from higher yields and higher invested assets, with “new money yields” at the end of the quarter about 70 basis points above the yield embedded in the portfolio. He reiterated quarterly expectations for after-tax fixed income net investment income of roughly $810 million in the second quarter, $840 million in the third, and about $870 million in the fourth quarter.

Frey cautioned that alternative investment results tend to follow equity markets with a one-quarter reporting lag, meaning the first-quarter market decline is expected to affect second-quarter results.

Segment performance: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty, and Personal Insurance

Business Insurance reported segment income of $839 million, which President Greg Toczydlowski called a first-quarter record. The segment posted its 14th consecutive quarter with an underlying combined ratio below 90%. Net written premiums were $5.8 billion, with domestic net written premiums up 4% year over year. Renewal premium change was 5.8%, retention improved to 86%, and new business of $775 million was a quarterly record. Toczydlowski said the company’s new commercial auto product, TCAP, is now live in 47 states, and described enhancements to property pricing models and analytics tools as contributors to production and underwriting results.

Bond & Specialty Insurance generated segment income of $254 million and a combined ratio of 83.3%, according to President Jeff Klenk. Net written premiums rose 7% to $1.1 billion. Klenk said management liability renewal premium change was “slightly higher sequentially” with retention of 87%. In surety, net written premiums increased 14%, which Klenk attributed to both long-term relationships and new accounts, and he said the portfolio is positioned to benefit from “higher and broad-based infrastructure spending.”

Personal Insurance posted segment income of $704 million, and a combined ratio of 82.9%, which President Michael Klein called “a terrific result.” The underlying combined ratio was 78.3%, improving 1.6 points from the prior year quarter. Net written premiums were $3.5 billion. Klein said the year-over-year decline in domestic net written premiums reflected actions taken to improve property pricing terms and conditions, reduce exposure in high-cat geographies, and higher ceded premium tied to expanded Enterprise Catastrophe Reinsurance coverage renewed on Jan. 1.

In personal auto, the combined ratio was 82.9%, including an 88.3% underlying combined ratio and a 6.3-point benefit from favorable prior-year development. In homeowners and other, the combined ratio was 83%, and the underlying combined ratio improved to 69.7%, which Klein said was primarily due to earned pricing. Klein noted that the second quarter is typically the highest quarter for seasonal weather-related homeowners losses.

Q&A: AI, reserving, pricing moderation, tort reform, and M&A stance

During the question-and-answer session, Schnitzer discussed how years of investment have shaped Travelers’ culture, describing the past decade as “Innovation 1.0” and saying the company has developed a “hard-won know-how” around selecting initiatives, measuring results, and managing change.

Executives also addressed topics including pricing and reserving trends. Frey said the first-quarter expense ratio of 29% was expected due to expense timing and reiterated a full-year expectation “right around 28.5%.” He also said Travelers continues to include an “uncertainty provision” in casualty loss picks due to ongoing uncertainty and attorney representation trends.

On homeowners pricing, Klein said expected moderation toward the mid-single digits reflects broad rate adequacy and improved profitability, and he attributed the quarter-to-quarter drop in renewal premium change largely to catching up on insurance-to-value and using a lower inflation factor on renewing policies. Klein also said short-term gas price increases generally do not change commuting patterns, but sustained high prices could lower miles driven and benefit frequency.

On tort reform, Schnitzer said Travelers has been encouraged by Florida and cited “encouraging actions” in states including Georgia, Texas, Louisiana, and South Carolina, adding that execution decisions will be evaluated state by state.

Asked about mergers and acquisitions, Schnitzer said the company is “always interested” and active in reviewing opportunities ranging from large transactions to bolt-ons or capability acquisitions, but added that Travelers “doesn’t need to do anything at all to continue to be successful.” He said the company looks for deals that improve return profile, lower volatility, or add strategic capabilities.

Executives also addressed emerging AI-related underwriting considerations. Toczydlowski said Travelers reviews policy language as new perils evolve, including AI-related dynamics, but noted there had not been “any material changes.” Klenk said AI is an underwriting consideration in cyber, and described ongoing investment in cyber risk control capabilities and collaboration with government entities as the technology evolves.

About Travelers Companies NYSE: TRV

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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