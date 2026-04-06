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Value Stocks To Consider - April 6th

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s screener flags Invesco QQQ (QQQ), SanDisk (SNDK), and Intel (INTC) as the value stocks to watch today, citing the highest recent dollar trading volume among Value-screened names.
  • Value stocks are companies that appear undervalued relative to fundamentals (low P/E or P/B), often mature businesses that may offer steady dividends and upside if the market recognizes their intrinsic value.
  • QQQ is an ETF that tracks the Nasdaq‑100, SNDK is a flash storage/SSD maker, and INTC is a major semiconductor company with client computing, data center/AI, and foundry businesses.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Invesco QQQ, Sandisk, and Intel are the three Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that appear undervalued by the market relative to fundamental measures—such as earnings, book value, or cash flow—and typically trade at low valuation multiples (e.g., low P/E or P/B ratios). Investors buy them expecting the market will eventually recognize the company’s intrinsic value, yielding capital appreciation and often steady dividends, and these firms are frequently mature, lower-growth businesses. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

Sandisk (SNDK)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNDK

Intel (INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Invesco QQQ Right Now?

Before you consider Invesco QQQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Invesco QQQ wasn't on the list.

While Invesco QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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