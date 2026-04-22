Whitestone REIT (WSR) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Whitestone REIT to post earnings of $0.0933 per share and revenue of $41.8880 million for the quarter. Whitestone REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $43.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.27 million. On average, analysts expect Whitestone REIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Whitestone REIT Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE WSR opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. Whitestone REIT has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.19 million, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.71.

Whitestone REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Whitestone REIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley Financial cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Maxim Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities set a $19.00 price objective on Whitestone REIT in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Whitestone REIT from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whitestone REIT has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $17.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WSR

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT is a real estate investment trust headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, that specializes in the acquisition, development and management of retail and mixed-use properties. The company's portfolio is concentrated in high-growth Texas markets, including the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, Houston, Austin and San Antonio, where it primarily owns open-air neighborhood and community shopping centers. Whitestone REIT focuses on convenience- and necessity-based retail, partnering with grocers, fitness operators, service providers and other essential tenants to drive consistent foot traffic and stable occupancy.

In addition to property ownership, Whitestone REIT provides asset and property management services, leasing expertise and development capabilities.

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