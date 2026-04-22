Zacks Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for FANG

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy's current full-year earnings is $16.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy's Q2 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.06 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.18 EPS.

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FANG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised shares of Diamondback Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $189.80 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $183.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.78. The stock has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.50. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $127.75 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.07%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,239,837 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $487,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,010 shares during the period. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XII L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,342,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at about $144,775,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,798,812 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $543,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,398 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,198,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Jere W. Thompson III sold 750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.47, for a total transaction of $136,852.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 19,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,644,838.25. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 4,101 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $781,281.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,392 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,239.92. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,217,069 shares of company stock valued at $201,213,109. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Diamondback Energy's payout ratio is currently 74.87%.

Diamondback Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Diamondback Energy this week:

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc NASDAQ: FANG is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub‑basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback's activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

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