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Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch Now - April 16th

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Tempus AI logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat highlights five AI stocks to watch today: Tempus AI, SoundHound AI, Upstart, Hut 8, and BigBear.ai, chosen for the highest recent dollar trading volume among AI-focused companies.
  • Each company has a distinct AI focus: Tempus AI on precision medicine, SoundHound on conversational voice AI, Upstart on AI-driven lending, Hut 8 on data centers/mining and high-performance computing, and BigBear.ai on AI-powered decision intelligence for defense and supply chain.
  • MarketBeat notes these stocks offer exposure to AI-driven growth but carry higher valuation, volatility, and risks including technological obsolescence, fierce competition, and regulatory scrutiny.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Tempus AI, SoundHound AI, Upstart, Hut 8, and BigBear.ai are the five Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is developing, providing, or commercially applying AI technologies — including software, cloud platforms, data services, and semiconductor hardware — or that derive a material portion of revenue from AI-powered products and services. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to AI-driven growth and efficiency gains, while accepting higher valuation, volatility and risks such as technological obsolescence, competition and regulatory scrutiny. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TEM

SoundHound AI (SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOUN

Upstart (UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UPST

Hut 8 (HUT)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUT

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Tempus AI Right Now?

Before you consider Tempus AI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tempus AI wasn't on the list.

While Tempus AI currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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