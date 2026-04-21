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Best Fintech Stocks To Watch Now - April 21st

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Rocket Companies logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat names Rocket Companies (RKT), Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (KSPI), and UP Fintech (TIGR) as the three fintech stocks to watch after they recorded the highest dollar trading volume among fintechs in recent days.
  • Rocket Companies (RKT) is a U.S./Canada fintech holding focused on mortgage lending and home services, operating Rocket Mortgage, Amrock (title and settlement), Rocket Homes (search and referrals), and Rocket Loans (personal lending).
  • Kaspi.kz (KSPI) runs payments, marketplace, and fintech platforms in Kazakhstan, while UP Fintech (TIGR) provides an online brokerage and value-added services for Chinese investors, including trading, education, and community features.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Rocket Companies, Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, and UP Fintech are the three Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of companies that build or use technology to provide financial services—such as digital payments, online lending, wealth-management platforms, blockchain services, and insurance tech—offering investors exposure to the digital transformation of banking and payments. These stocks are often viewed as growth-oriented opportunities tied to adoption of new technologies but can carry higher volatility, regulatory risk, and competitive pressure compared with traditional financial firms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKT

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (KSPI)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KSPI

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIGR

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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