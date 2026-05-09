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Best Technology Stocks To Consider - May 9th

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Micron Technology logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Micron Technology, SanDisk, and NVIDIA were identified by MarketBeat’s screener as the top technology stocks to watch on May 9, based on having the highest dollar trading volume in recent days.
  • Micron and SanDisk were highlighted for their memory and storage businesses, with Micron focused on DRAM and non-volatile storage products and SanDisk centered on flash storage solutions like SSDs, USB drives, and removable media.
  • NVIDIA was featured for its broad exposure to graphics and computing markets, including gaming GPUs, cloud/virtual computing tools, automotive platforms, and metaverse-related software.
  • Five stocks we like better than Micron Technology.

Micron Technology, Sandisk, and NVIDIA are the three Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves developing, producing, or selling technology-related products or services, such as software, hardware, semiconductors, cloud computing, and internet platforms. For stock market investors, they are often associated with high growth potential but can also be more volatile than stocks in many other sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Sandisk (SNDK)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNDK

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Micron Technology Right Now?

Before you consider Micron Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Micron Technology wasn't on the list.

While Micron Technology currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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