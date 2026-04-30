BILL (BILL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BILL (NYSE:BILL - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $403.8560 million for the quarter. BILL has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.410 EPS. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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BILL (NYSE:BILL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $414.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.71 million. BILL had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect BILL to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BILL Stock Performance

BILL stock opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.47. BILL has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $57.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.16, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BILL

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in BILL by 972.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in BILL by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in BILL by 43.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,469 shares of the company's stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in BILL in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on BILL shares. Zacks Research cut BILL from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Evercore set a $42.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BILL from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BILL has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $55.81.

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BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services.

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