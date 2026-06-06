111 Capital Cuts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

111 Capital cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,743 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 9,846 shares during the quarter. 111 Capital's holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 145.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 18.3% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,920 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $213.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.76 and a twelve month high of $248.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.71. The stock has a market cap of $135.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 11.37%.The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio is 67.42%.

Honeywell International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Honeywell set a June 15 record date for the planned spin-off of Honeywell Aerospace, with the distribution expected on June 29; shareholders are expected to receive one share of the new Aerospace company for every two HON shares, and the new stock is expected to trade as HONA . This creates a clearer breakup story that many investors may view as a value-unlocking catalyst. Article title

Honeywell set a June 15 record date for the planned spin-off of Honeywell Aerospace, with the distribution expected on June 29; shareholders are expected to receive one share of the new Aerospace company for every two HON shares, and the new stock is expected to trade as . This creates a clearer breakup story that many investors may view as a value-unlocking catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remained constructive, with Goldman Sachs and RBC both reiterating bullish views and raising price targets on Honeywell. Higher targets can support sentiment by signaling Wall Street sees upside from current levels. Article title

Analyst commentary remained constructive, with Goldman Sachs and RBC both reiterating bullish views and raising price targets on Honeywell. Higher targets can support sentiment by signaling Wall Street sees upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Honeywell’s Building Automation unit showed double-digit revenue growth in Q1, helped by strong demand, rising orders, and data center-related investment. Strong performance in this segment suggests the core business remains healthy ahead of the separation. Article title

Honeywell’s Building Automation unit showed double-digit revenue growth in Q1, helped by strong demand, rising orders, and data center-related investment. Strong performance in this segment suggests the core business remains healthy ahead of the separation. Positive Sentiment: Honeywell Aerospace is being positioned as a stand-alone growth story, with management forecasting strong growth and targets such as $6.5 billion in earnings by 2030. That outlook may be encouraging investors to re-rate the stock over time. Article title

Honeywell Aerospace is being positioned as a stand-alone growth story, with management forecasting strong growth and targets such as $6.5 billion in earnings by 2030. That outlook may be encouraging investors to re-rate the stock over time. Neutral Sentiment: Honeywell’s quantum unit Quantinuum completed its IPO and debut, drawing strong attention to the company’s broader portfolio. While the listing highlights value in Honeywell’s assets, the direct impact on HON stock is less immediate because the move is mainly tied to the future spin-off structure. Article title

Honeywell’s quantum unit Quantinuum completed its IPO and debut, drawing strong attention to the company’s broader portfolio. While the listing highlights value in Honeywell’s assets, the direct impact on HON stock is less immediate because the move is mainly tied to the future spin-off structure. Negative Sentiment: Despite the favorable news flow, HON has recently traded lower, suggesting investors may be taking profits or waiting for more clarity on the post-spin structure, reverse stock split, and the near-term earnings impact of the separation process. Article title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $248.04.

View Our Latest Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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