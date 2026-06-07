115,170 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Purchased by PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 115,170 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,724,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 8,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its holdings in PayPal by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 656 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company's stock.

Get PayPal alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, insider Frank Keller sold 4,612 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $196,194.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 41,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,768,260.18. The trade was a 9.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $144,587.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,325,762.57. This trade represents a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 20,612 shares of company stock valued at $966,623 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $55.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PYPL

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.59. The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $79.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. PayPal's payout ratio is 10.51%.

Key Stories Impacting PayPal

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PayPal, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PayPal wasn't on the list.

While PayPal currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here