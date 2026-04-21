14,399 Shares in Intel Corporation $INTC Bought by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,399 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,829,684 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $13,112,336,000 after buying an additional 4,925,949 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Intel by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,902,180,000 after buying an additional 21,230,715 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Intel by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,862,755,000 after buying an additional 8,569,812 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Intel by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,658,924 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,598,957,000 after buying an additional 312,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,589,413 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,126,925,000 after buying an additional 288,828 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. KGI Securities downgraded Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Citic Securities upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.90 to $60.30 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Melius Research set a $75.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $52.66.

Check Out Our Latest Report on INTC

More Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support lifted sentiment: Stifel raised INTC’s price target to $65 (maintaining a Hold), signaling growing conviction that Intel’s turnaround has traction. Stifel hikes target

Analyst support lifted sentiment: Stifel raised INTC’s price target to $65 (maintaining a Hold), signaling growing conviction that Intel’s turnaround has traction. Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald also lifted its target to $65, another vote that the rally has analyst backing even if ratings remain neutral/hold. Cantor Fitzgerald target raise

Cantor Fitzgerald also lifted its target to $65, another vote that the rally has analyst backing even if ratings remain neutral/hold. Positive Sentiment: Product catalyst: Intel launched its Core Series 3 processors with enhanced "everyday AI" features, supporting revenue upside in PCs and strengthening the company’s AI PC narrative. Core Series 3 launch

Product catalyst: Intel launched its Core Series 3 processors with enhanced "everyday AI" features, supporting revenue upside in PCs and strengthening the company’s AI PC narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings and guidance are the near-term driver: several previews and projection pieces urge caution—investors are waiting for April 23 results to confirm whether revenue and margins justify the run-up. Q1 projections

Earnings and guidance are the near-term driver: several previews and projection pieces urge caution—investors are waiting for April 23 results to confirm whether revenue and margins justify the run-up. Neutral Sentiment: Macro risk is pressuring cyclical names this morning—renewed U.S.–Iran tensions and higher oil have broadly damped sentiment and amplified profit-taking. Market pullback

Macro risk is pressuring cyclical names this morning—renewed U.S.–Iran tensions and higher oil have broadly damped sentiment and amplified profit-taking. Negative Sentiment: Wedbush warned the rally may be outpacing fundamentals—saying optimism around packaging, foundry upside and AI-driven CPU demand has stretched valuation, which likely triggered selling. Wedbush caution

Wedbush warned the rally may be outpacing fundamentals—saying optimism around packaging, foundry upside and AI-driven CPU demand has stretched valuation, which likely triggered selling. Negative Sentiment: Bear/short thesis is visible: Seeking Alpha and other short-focused pieces argue the rally is overextended and outline risks that could pressure the stock if execution or guidance disappoints. Short thesis

Bear/short thesis is visible: Seeking Alpha and other short-focused pieces argue the rally is overextended and outline risks that could pressure the stock if execution or guidance disappoints. Negative Sentiment: Short-term selling was amplified by reports tying equipment-order headlines and other noise to sharp intraday moves, contributing to a pause after a huge month-to-date gain. Equipment orders story

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $65.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $328.17 billion, a PE ratio of -821.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $70.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,545,593. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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