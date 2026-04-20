Free Trial
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

147,569 Shares in Rocket Companies, Inc. $RKT Purchased by KBC Group NV

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Rocket Companies logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • KBC Group NV established a new position in Rocket Companies in Q4 by purchasing 147,569 shares, valued at approximately $2.86 million.
  • Rocket beat Q4 expectations with EPS of $0.11 vs. $0.09 and revenue of $2.44B (up 52.2% YoY), yet the stock shows a negative P/E (-128.88) and carries a consensus Hold rating with a $20.25 target.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 147,569 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,857,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,817 shares of the company's stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 34,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

NYSE RKT opened at $16.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 70.90 and a quick ratio of 70.90. The company has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.88 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.83. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $24.36.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc is a Detroit-based holding company whose businesses are centered on digital mortgage origination and related consumer finance and real estate services. The company grew out of the Quicken Loans franchise and completed an initial public offering in 2020. Founder Dan Gilbert remains a prominent figure associated with the firm, which operates a suite of brands that aim to simplify the home financing and buying experience through technology and scale.

The company's core activity is mortgage lending through its Rocket Mortgage platform, which offers online application, underwriting and servicing for home purchase and refinance loans.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Rocket Companies Right Now?

Before you consider Rocket Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rocket Companies wasn't on the list.

While Rocket Companies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Read this or regret it forever
Read this or regret it forever
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Bridget Bennett | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines