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2,336 Shares in Apple Inc. $AAPL Bought by Axim Planning & Wealth

Written by MarketBeat
June 14, 2026
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Key Points

  • Axim Planning & Wealth disclosed a new fourth-quarter position in Apple, buying 2,336 shares valued at about $635,000. Apple now represents 0.7% of the firm’s portfolio and its 26th largest holding.
  • Apple’s latest quarterly earnings beat expectations, with EPS of $2.01 on revenue of $111.18 billion, while revenue rose 16.6% year over year. The company also raised its quarterly dividend to $0.27 per share from $0.26.
  • Sentiment around Apple is mixed: analysts remain mostly constructive with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average target price of $314.59, but recent AI and Siri-related announcements have left some investors wanting more evidence of meaningful growth impact.
  • Five stocks we like better than Apple.

Axim Planning & Wealth bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,336 shares of the iPhone maker's stock, valued at approximately $635,000. Apple accounts for 0.7% of Axim Planning & Wealth's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $291.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm's 50-day moving average is $285.64 and its 200-day moving average is $272.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.07 and a 52-week high of $317.40.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. Apple's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays restated an "underweight" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Apple from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $314.59.

View Our Latest Report on AAPL

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,650. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,980,668.14. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 97,759 shares of company stock valued at $24,964,305 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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