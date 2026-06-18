40,951 Shares in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU Purchased by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,951 shares of the apparel retailer's stock, valued at approximately $8,510,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at lululemon athletica

In related news, CEO Andre Maestrini acquired 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.02 per share, for a total transaction of $494,590.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 34,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,217,892.02. This represents a 10.47% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles V. Bergh acquired 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.05 per share, with a total value of $500,388.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,213,223.25. This trade represents a 70.20% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,640 shares of company stock worth $1,994,957. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Key lululemon athletica News

Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Charles V. Bergh bought 4,275 shares of Lululemon stock for about $500,000 at $117.05 per share, a meaningful insider vote of confidence that may reassure investors about the company’s long-term outlook. Article Title

Director Charles V. Bergh bought 4,275 shares of Lululemon stock for about $500,000 at $117.05 per share, a meaningful insider vote of confidence that may reassure investors about the company’s long-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: The company continues to draw investor attention after reporting solid quarterly results earlier this month, including earnings and revenue that slightly beat expectations, though guidance and analyst commentary remain cautious. Article Title

The company continues to draw investor attention after reporting solid quarterly results earlier this month, including earnings and revenue that slightly beat expectations, though guidance and analyst commentary remain cautious. Negative Sentiment: Lululemon apologized after a Great Wall of China yoga event sparked backlash over the use of a drum that was widely seen as culturally insensitive, creating fresh reputational risk in a key growth market. Article Title

Lululemon apologized after a Great Wall of China yoga event sparked backlash over the use of a drum that was widely seen as culturally insensitive, creating fresh reputational risk in a key growth market. Negative Sentiment: Additional coverage of the China controversy may be amplifying concerns that the incident could hurt brand perception and growth ambitions in the region. Article Title

Additional coverage of the China controversy may be amplifying concerns that the incident could hurt brand perception and growth ambitions in the region. Negative Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn cut its price target on Lululemon to $110 from $160 and maintained a sell rating, reinforcing the market’s cautious stance on the stock. Article Title

lululemon athletica Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of LULU opened at $111.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.87. lululemon athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $252.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.96.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 31.26%. lululemon athletica's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $122.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $153.00 to $124.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $177.00 to $122.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of lululemon athletica from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $152.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report).

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