ABN Amro Investment Solutions Buys New Holdings in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new position in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,830 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,241,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CoreWeave by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company's stock worth $1,999,421,000 after buying an additional 20,487,478 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in CoreWeave by 6,022.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 112,768 shares of the company's stock worth $8,075,000 after buying an additional 110,926 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CoreWeave by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,947 shares of the company's stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 26,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,814,000.

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CoreWeave News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

CoreWeave Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWV opened at $105.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 7.84. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $187.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave's quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CRWV. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CoreWeave from $85.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CoreWeave from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $129.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWV

Insider Transactions at CoreWeave

In other news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,404,667 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $166,172,106.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 282,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,428,031. This trade represents a 83.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 1,125,000 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $90,967,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 285,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,071,541.22. The trade was a 79.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 25,217,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,824,592,756 over the last 90 days.

CoreWeave Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Further Reading

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