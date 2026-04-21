Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Holdings Decreased by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 10,587 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $22,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% during the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $292.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total value of $1,536,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 129,598 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,550,742.26. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at $62,679,337.38. This represents a 6.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,352 shares of company stock worth $59,173,070. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of AMD opened at $274.95 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $213.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.75 and a 1-year high of $287.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.Advanced Micro Devices's revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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