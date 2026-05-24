Allworth Financial LP Increases Holdings in AXT Inc $AXTI

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI - Free Report) by 3,764.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,594 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP's holdings in AXT were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Maytree Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the 4th quarter worth $11,156,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 2,404.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 574,828 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 551,876 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the 3rd quarter worth $729,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 205,822 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 58,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AXTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on AXT in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on AXT to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen raised AXT from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AXT from $8.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of AXT in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AXT news, Director Jesse Chen sold 8,083 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $406,170.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 109,526 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,503,681.50. The trade was a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,905 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $1,938,082.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,275,328 shares in the company, valued at $116,337,520.64. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 502,278 shares of company stock worth $21,196,754. Corporate insiders own 5.97% of the company's stock.

AXT Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $140.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.85. AXT Inc has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $141.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -454.28 and a beta of 1.75.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.22 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.69%.AXT has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AXT Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AXT

AXT, Inc NASDAQ: AXTI is a global supplier of compound and single-element semiconductor substrates, offering a range of materials critical for high-performance electronic and optoelectronic devices. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Fremont, California, AXT specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of wafers composed of gallium arsenide (GaAs), indium phosphide (InP), gallium nitride (GaN) and other compound semiconductor materials. These substrates serve as the foundational platforms for devices used in data communications, wireless infrastructure, advanced computing, consumer electronics and photovoltaic applications.

AXT's product portfolio encompasses a variety of wafer sizes, dopant concentrations and crystal orientations, tailored to meet the precise specifications of its customers.

See Also

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