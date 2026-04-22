Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $344.21 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 402.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,246,957 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,800,113 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 3.5% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned 0.22% of ServiceNow worth $344,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 31 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 38 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on NOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $216.00 to $188.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $150.00 to $121.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $173.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

Key Stories Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $100.15 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $211.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business's revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $147,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,652.94. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $151,755.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 46,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,697,323.10. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,237 shares of company stock worth $1,697,162. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Further Reading

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