O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,641 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $12,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 228 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 110.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHRW. Barclays lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $195.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $191.65 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.36 and a fifty-two week high of $203.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.97 and a 200-day moving average of $173.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's payout ratio is 51.01%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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