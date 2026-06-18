Alta Park Capital LP Makes New $9.64 Million Investment in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Alta Park Capital LP acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,652 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,640,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. LBP AM SA grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 298.2% during the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 64,611 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,542,000 after buying an additional 48,384 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,419,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 64,403 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,489,000 after buying an additional 16,314 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 134,638 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,471,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 585,950 shares of the company's stock valued at $150,021,000 after buying an additional 114,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company's stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $228.03 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.63 and a 52 week high of $264.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.76, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $293.00 to $287.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $287.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TTWO

Key Stories Impacting Take-Two Interactive Software

Here are the key news stories impacting Take-Two Interactive Software this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street optimism around Grand Theft Auto VI remains the biggest driver, with analysts highlighting major launch potential, upcoming marketing milestones, and pre-order catalysts that could lift future earnings power. Article Title

Wall Street optimism around remains the biggest driver, with analysts highlighting major launch potential, upcoming marketing milestones, and pre-order catalysts that could lift future earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies said Take-Two is using AI to improve efficiency and support mobile ad growth, which could help margins and operating performance ahead of the GTA VI launch. Article Title

Jefferies said Take-Two is using to improve efficiency and support mobile ad growth, which could help margins and operating performance ahead of the GTA VI launch. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst coverage stayed constructive, including buy-equivalent ratings and higher price targets , reinforcing the view that TTWO may have more upside if the next game cycle plays out as expected. Article Title

Recent analyst coverage stayed constructive, including , reinforcing the view that TTWO may have more upside if the next game cycle plays out as expected. Neutral Sentiment: TTWO was included in a “most promising metaverse stocks” list and compared favorably to other gaming names in value-oriented articles, which may support sentiment but is not a direct company-specific catalyst. Article Title

TTWO was included in a list and compared favorably to other gaming names in value-oriented articles, which may support sentiment but is not a direct company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales, including director Jon J. Moses and insider Daniel Emerson, may create some short-term caution, even though the trades were disclosed and one was under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 40,358 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.09, for a total transaction of $8,720,960.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 40,358 shares in the company, valued at $8,720,960.22. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $107,610.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,814,040.96. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 565,096 shares of company stock worth $127,294,182. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report).

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