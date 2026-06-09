Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,912 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 15,044 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.6% of Harbour Investments Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Harbour Investments Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MilWealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Arete Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $301.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.3%

AMZN stock opened at $245.22 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $278.56. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $250.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total transaction of $266,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 485,527 shares in the company, valued at $129,242,432.13. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,268,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,205,766 shares in the company, valued at $581,042,879.72. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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