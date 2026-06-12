Andra AP fonden Sells 114,800 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Andra AP fonden cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,500 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 114,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.06% of PayPal worth $32,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 8,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth $38,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $144,587.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,325,762.57. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $66,128.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,443.56. This trade represents a 45.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 20,612 shares of company stock valued at $966,623 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. Mizuho reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a "sell" rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $55.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

PayPal News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

PayPal Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 15.00%.The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. PayPal's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.51%.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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