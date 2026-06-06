Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,018,481 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 96,504 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.63% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $173,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 38.1% during the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 66,313 shares of the company's stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 18,287 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 5.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 609,302 shares of the company's stock worth $36,400,000 after purchasing an additional 33,129 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $402,743,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 39,442 shares of the company's stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 25,048 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter worth about $3,615,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Archer Daniels Midland

In related news, SVP Ian R. Pinner sold 34,106 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $2,439,602.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 90,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,486,054.28. This represents a 27.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $3,424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 300,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,552,354.56. This represents a 14.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $81.18 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $75.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.05. The company has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Archer Daniels Midland's dividend payout ratio is presently 93.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $74.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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