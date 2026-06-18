Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Takes Position in Perella Weinberg Partners $PWP

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 487,464 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,433,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Perella Weinberg Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 57,646 shares of the company's stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the company's stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company's stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,114 shares of the company's stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,745 shares of the company's stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PWP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings raised Perella Weinberg Partners from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $16.00 target price on Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PWP

Perella Weinberg Partners Price Performance

Shares of PWP opened at $15.98 on Thursday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a one year low of $14.54 and a one year high of $25.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.58 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 2.82%.The firm had revenue of $148.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.82 million.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Perella Weinberg Partners's payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

Insider Activity at Perella Weinberg Partners

In related news, CFO Alexandra Gottschalk sold 14,018 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $244,754.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 72,492 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,265,710.32. The trade was a 16.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 109,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,533 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.10% of the company's stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners L.P. is a global, partner-led advisory firm specializing in strategic and financial counsel. Founded in 2006 by Joseph R. Perella and Peter Weinberg—both veterans of leading Wall Street institutions—the firm delivers independent advice on mergers and acquisitions, financing, restructuring and capital markets. As an independent entity, it emphasizes senior banker involvement throughout every transaction, ensuring clients benefit from depth of experience and continuity of service.

The firm's core offerings encompass M&A advisory, debt and equity financing, corporate restructuring and capital markets solutions.

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