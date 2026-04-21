Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Free Report) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,448 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 8,005 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 870.0% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 105 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 668.2% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company's stock.

Get AJG alerts: Sign Up

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.6%

AJG stock opened at $222.99 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $195.00 and a one year high of $351.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.43 and a 200-day moving average of $244.56.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business's revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AJG. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $226.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $292.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $273.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AJG

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total value of $908,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 19,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,384,778.72. This trade represents a 17.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.57, for a total transaction of $864,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 85,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,552,814.40. This represents a 4.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company's core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. wasn't on the list.

While Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here