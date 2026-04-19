Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,634,491 shares of the cable giant's stock after selling 36,816 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Comcast were worth $48,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,536,937 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $236,810,000 after acquiring an additional 665,635 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 75.3% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 340,764 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $10,707,000 after purchasing an additional 146,339 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 11,327,445 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $355,908,000 after purchasing an additional 113,461 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.5% in the third quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 952,154 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $29,917,000 after purchasing an additional 32,262 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 18.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,097,054 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $34,469,000 after purchasing an additional 172,429 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, CEO Michael J. Cavanagh sold 57,947 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $1,892,549.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 622,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,325,493.76. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Comcast from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Comcast to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Comcast from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Comcast from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.81.

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Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $29.63 on Friday. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $32.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Comcast's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Comcast's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

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