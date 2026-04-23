Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 40,307 Shares of Samsara Inc. $IOT

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,707 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 40,307 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Samsara were worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company's stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in Samsara by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 113,900 shares of the company's stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,995 shares of the company's stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the company's stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Samsara by 3.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company's stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Samsara from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Samsara from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IOT

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 5,473 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $167,911.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 190,649 shares in the company, valued at $5,849,111.32. This represents a 2.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider John Bicket sold 96,690 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $2,705,386.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 158,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,426,436. This trade represents a 37.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,168,992 shares of company stock worth $59,691,733. Insiders own 46.49% of the company's stock.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of IOT stock opened at $32.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,600.55, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.08. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $48.40.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.The business had revenue of $444.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Samsara has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Samsara Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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