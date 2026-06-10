Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for URBN

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN - Free Report) - Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Urban Outfitters in a report issued on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters' current full-year earnings is $5.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters' Q4 2027 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.97 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2028 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $6.56 EPS, Q1 2029 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 7.48%.The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

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A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Urban Outfitters from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $73.78 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $59.53 and a one year high of $84.35. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. The business's 50 day moving average price is $70.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,728 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 142,668 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $7,476,000 after buying an additional 13,554 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 343.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,435 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 125.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 14.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,547 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $13,242,000 after buying an additional 22,393 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 5,036 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $369,743.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,249,828.66. The trade was a 22.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 8,733 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $639,080.94. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 32.10% of the company's stock.

Urban Outfitters News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Urban Outfitters this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised earnings forecasts across several future periods, including FY2027, FY2028, FY2029, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, and Q1 2029, signaling stronger expected profitability for Urban Outfitters. URBN estimates raised

Zacks Research raised earnings forecasts across several future periods, including FY2027, FY2028, FY2029, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, and Q1 2029, signaling stronger expected profitability for Urban Outfitters. Positive Sentiment: The biggest near-term boost came from higher Q1 2028 EPS estimates, along with an increase in FY2028 and FY2029 expectations, which may support the stock’s valuation if the company continues to execute. URBN long-term earnings outlook

The biggest near-term boost came from higher Q1 2028 EPS estimates, along with an increase in FY2028 and FY2029 expectations, which may support the stock’s valuation if the company continues to execute. Positive Sentiment: Recent news about a $150 million Pennsylvania expansion and plans to add about 1,050 jobs suggests continued investment in operations and growth, which can be viewed favorably by investors. URBN expansion news

Recent news about a $150 million Pennsylvania expansion and plans to add about 1,050 jobs suggests continued investment in operations and growth, which can be viewed favorably by investors. Neutral Sentiment: Technical commentary from Zacks noted a “golden cross” and a move above the 20-day moving average, which points to improving price momentum but does not change the company’s fundamentals. URBN technical signal

Technical commentary from Zacks noted a “golden cross” and a move above the 20-day moving average, which points to improving price momentum but does not change the company’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: One Zacks update trimmed Q4 2028 and Q3 2028 EPS estimates slightly, but the changes were modest and were outweighed by broader upward revisions. URBN mixed estimate revisions

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a global lifestyle retailer headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Established in 1970 by Richard Hayne, Scott Belair and Judy Wicks, the company began as a single store catering to college students in the city's historic Old City neighborhood. Over the decades, Urban Outfitters has expanded its reach and diversified its portfolio to include multiple retail concepts addressing distinct customer segments.

The company operates through several well-known brands, each offering a curated selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and home goods.

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