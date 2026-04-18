Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,523 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 17,721 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Intuit worth $95,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,621,990 shares of the software maker's stock worth $19,546,243,000 after purchasing an additional 914,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,882,779 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $8,797,779,000 after buying an additional 158,456 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Intuit by 7.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,757,171 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,565,810,000 after buying an additional 271,407 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Intuit by 4.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,450,001 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,356,040,000 after buying an additional 158,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 183.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,999,737 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,365,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,199 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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More Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts flag large upside — Several recent analyst notes and roundup pieces argue Intuit’s selloff has created meaningful upside (coverage cites as much as ~65% upside vs. recent levels), helping attract buyers after the stock’s pullback. Article Title

Analysts flag large upside — Several recent analyst notes and roundup pieces argue Intuit’s selloff has created meaningful upside (coverage cites as much as ~65% upside vs. recent levels), helping attract buyers after the stock’s pullback. Positive Sentiment: Operational progress — Intuit announced completion of the Federal Reserve FedNow certification program, removing a payment rails hurdle and positioning its ecosystem (QuickBooks, payments) for faster real-time payments adoption. That is a practical product/cash-flow tailwind. Article Title

Operational progress — Intuit announced completion of the Federal Reserve FedNow certification program, removing a payment rails hurdle and positioning its ecosystem (QuickBooks, payments) for faster real-time payments adoption. That is a practical product/cash-flow tailwind. Positive Sentiment: Software/tech rally lifting peers — Software ETFs and large-cap tech stocks staged a strong rebound (Barron’s / Dow Jones coverage), a sector rotation that has buoyed Intuit alongside other cloud/software names. Article Title

Software/tech rally lifting peers — Software ETFs and large-cap tech stocks staged a strong rebound (Barron’s / Dow Jones coverage), a sector rotation that has buoyed Intuit alongside other cloud/software names. Neutral Sentiment: Local partnership & brand initiatives — Intuit partnered with LA28 to expand local businesses’ access to Olympic procurement opportunities, which supports SMB positioning but is more strategic/PR than immediately revenue-driving. Article Title

Local partnership & brand initiatives — Intuit partnered with LA28 to expand local businesses’ access to Olympic procurement opportunities, which supports SMB positioning but is more strategic/PR than immediately revenue-driving. Neutral Sentiment: Short-term outperformance in risk-on days — Coverage notes Intuit has outperformed some peers on strong trading days amid market-wide rallies; this reflects sensitivity to macro risk appetite rather than company-specific new info. Article Title

Short-term outperformance in risk-on days — Coverage notes Intuit has outperformed some peers on strong trading days amid market-wide rallies; this reflects sensitivity to macro risk appetite rather than company-specific new info. Negative Sentiment: Downdraft / shorting debate remains — Some commentary highlights Intuit as a potential short candidate alongside other pressured software names this year, noting the stock is still down materially YTD and faces valuation scrutiny if growth cools. That keeps a portion of flows biased to the downside. Article Title

Intuit Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $393.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $415.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $556.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $342.11 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Intuit's payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Intuit from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $803.00 to $649.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuit from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Intuit from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $638.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,621.20. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

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