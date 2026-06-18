Asset One Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,208 Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Asset One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,096,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,674.5% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 66,013 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 62,293 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 170,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,404,000 after acquiring an additional 21,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 15,128 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $160.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $150.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $137.62 and a 52-week high of $167.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.76. The company has a market capitalization of $350.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

Key Stories Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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