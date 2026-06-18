Asset One Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 33,731 O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Asset One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,731 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $3,306,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Commons Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 7,635 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $7,833,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $165,013.20. This represents a 97.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $350,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,888 shares in the company, valued at $462,404.80. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Down 2.5%

ORLY stock opened at $88.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $91.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.08.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The firm's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.35 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, April 27th. Truist Financial set a $108.00 price objective on O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O'Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.25.

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O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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