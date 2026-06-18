Asset One Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Asset One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,276 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $3,056,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 26,697 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,505,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 39,675 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $6,590,000 after buying an additional 12,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Marathon Petroleum

Here are the key news stories impacting Marathon Petroleum this week:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of MPC stock opened at $244.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.52. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $158.00 and a 52 week high of $272.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $244.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.77.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $33.42 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 31.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Marathon Petroleum's payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $224.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $264.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $279.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $272.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marathon Petroleum

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael A. Henschen II sold 6,336 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $1,703,243.52. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,058. This represents a 27.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE: MPC is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum's operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

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