Atreides Management LP Has $65.08 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,759 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 126,662 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 0.8% of Atreides Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Atreides Management LP's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $65,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PM alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,377,875 shares of the company's stock worth $16,262,967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227,004 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,559,706 shares of the company's stock worth $8,751,407,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013,173 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 132,355,726 shares of the company's stock worth $21,230,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579,399 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,301,112 shares of the company's stock worth $1,491,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,547.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,260,217 shares of the company's stock worth $362,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,002 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $179.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.11 and a fifty-two week high of $193.05.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is currently 82.70%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Philip Morris International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Philip Morris International wasn't on the list.

While Philip Morris International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here