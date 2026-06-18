Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,229,946 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 273,765 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for about 0.6% of Man Group plc's portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.58% of Autodesk worth $364,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 87 shares of the software company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $327.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADSK

Autodesk Stock Down 4.1%

ADSK stock opened at $193.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $192.30 and a one year high of $329.09. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $233.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 19.49%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Janesh Moorjani bought 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $197.67 per share, with a total value of $494,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 50,993 shares in the company, valued at $10,079,786.31. This trade represents a 5.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith bought 3,435 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $231.17 per share, for a total transaction of $794,068.95. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,129,934.89. This trade represents a 14.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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